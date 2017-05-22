Miss. State's Rooker named SEC Baseball Player of Year

It's been a tremendous year on the college diamond for former Evangelical Christian High School star Brent Rooker at Mississippi State.

So good in fact, he gets top baseball honor for a player in the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC named Rooker its Player of the Year.

The junior outfielder leads the league in several offensive categories, including batting average, at .415, and hits with 85.

He also leads in home runs with 20, doubles with 28, as well as slugging percentage on total bases.

Rooker is the first Mississippi State player to reach 20 home runs, 20 doubles, 70 RBI, and the first SEC hitter to do so since 2000.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.