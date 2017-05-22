Redbirds salvage split at Fresno

The Memphis Redbirds salvage a split in their 4-game series on the road at Fresno Friday afternoon.

The 'Birds recorded their first shutout of the season, blanking the Fresno Grizzlies 9-0 at Chuckchansi Park.

The Redbirds were the only team in the PCL without a shutout this season.

Their offensive has been paramount in their run to the league's best record at 28-17.

Paul DeJong, with his team leading 10th home run, started the scoring in the 6th inning.

Patrick Wisdom capped it with a 2 run blast, part of a 7 run 9th inning.

The Redbirds stay in California to face Sacramento Tuesday night.

