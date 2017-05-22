Couple drives with passed out man on car trunk for over 10 miles

A convicted killer is using Facebook to taunt his victim's family, according to the wife of the John Shelley.More >>
A convicted killer is using Facebook to taunt his victim's family, according to the wife of the John Shelley.More >>
Three people were shot at Danny Thomas Boulevard and St. Paul Avenue while people started gathering together for a vigil to honor a teenage mother shot and killed one year agoMore >>
Three people were shot at Danny Thomas Boulevard and St. Paul Avenue while people started gathering together for a vigil to honor a teenage mother shot and killed one year agoMore >>
Private sellers and small-time auto dealers in Northeast Mississippi are hiding behind federal regulations passed in the 1980sMore >>
Private sellers and small-time auto dealers in Northeast Mississippi are hiding behind federal regulations passed in the 1980sMore >>
Memphis suburbs are looking to cut costs from the budget and possibly increase taxes.More >>
Memphis suburbs are looking to cut costs from the budget and possibly increase taxes.More >>
A Memphis man believes his dog was poisoned as retaliation after he tried to clean up his neighborhood.More >>
A Memphis man believes his dog was poisoned as retaliation after he tried to clean up his neighborhood.More >>
About 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
About 50 others are injured.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
Trump's blueprint for the 2018 budget year includes a wave of cuts to benefit programs such as Medicaid, federal employee pensions, welfare benefits and farm subsidies.More >>
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.More >>
The family of Kingston Frazier is holding a vigil to honor the 6-year-old who was tragically killed after he was kidnapped inside his mother's stolen car Thursday.More >>