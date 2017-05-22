Couple drives with passed out man on car trunk for over 10 miles

A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.

A police officer patrolling I-240 pulled the car over at the Lamar exit and asked "sir, do you know you have a body on your trunk?"

Carl Webb and his wife had attended the Barbecue Contest for Memphis in May on Thursday and then took off down the interstate, merging onto I-55 and then I-240.

"No, I didn't know my trunk was open. He goes 'man I'm not messing with you'. There's a body on your trunk," Webb said.

He said he got out of his car and saw an unconscious man lying on top of his trunk even after Webb had driven about 10 miles.

Webb said they parked in a lot at Carolina and Riverside Drive. He said they were there with approximately 100 cars parked and the area was not well lit.

"We had backed in to our parking spot and we approached the car from the front," Webb said.

He said they never saw the man on the trunk.

After pulling Webb over and telling him about the man on the trunk, the police officer woke the man up.

"He finally got him to his feet behind the car," Webb said. "He took a step and a half like that into I-40 and that police officer was on him like that."

Webb said the man was disoriented and didn't know how he ended up on the back of Webb's car.

Webb has high praise for the officer who he said handled the situation extremely well.

He also has advice for the man on the trunk.

"Man, you need to really think what you are doing to your life because it almost ended that night," Webb said.

It's not clear why the man did not fall off of the trunk. The officer put the man in his patrol car and left with him.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.