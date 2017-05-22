Breaking: Attack in Manchester; Investigators: Used car warning

Good evening,

Here’s a look at what’s most popular on wmcactionnews5.com right now, what we’re working on in the WMC Action News 5 newsroom and what you can look forward to later!

Weather Update:

Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers is tracking our chances for rain this week and over the holiday weekend. Plus, he’ll give you an updated look at our 7-day forecast.

What we’re working on:

At least 19 people are dead after an incident that is being as a terrorist attack during an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. We’ll have the breaking details and response from a notable Memphis musician, tonight at 10.

A man was spotted riding on the back of a couple’s trunk on I-240 in Memphis. It’s an image many find hard to believe. We’ll show you what Janice Broach uncovered about the truth behind the photo and the reason people who first saw the man did not call 911, at 10.

Chief Investigator Andy Wise has a warning for people shopping for a used car that is 10-years-old or older. See the law Andy uncovered that essentially allows dealers and private sellers to roll back odometers, tonight at 10.

Top headlines/trending:

Deputies arrest fake real estate agent in Midtown Memphis

Teens given no bond, charged with capital murder in kidnapping, death of 6-year-old

Robber to victim near UofM: ‘I ought to rape you’

Sheriff: Family feud leads to shooting death of 77-year-old

10-year-old sexually assaulted, impregnated

Have a great night!