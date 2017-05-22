3 people shot at vigil for teen mother killed a year ago

The man who admitted to shooting and killing high school senior Myneshia Johnson has been walking the streets for almost a year while he has been wanted by police.

Three people were shot at Danny Thomas Boulevard and St. Paul Avenue while people started gathering together for a vigil to honor a teenage mother shot and killed one year ago.

The shots were fired shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses said the shots were fired before the vigil was able to get started. They said those attending thought it was fireworks at first. Then everyone started running when they realized it was gunshots.

"We were lighting the candles and it was like a white car pulled up and a car pulled behind it and they just start letting off shots," witness Demarcus Humphrey said. "People had got shot over there. My cousin DeeDee got shot."

Humphrey said his aunt and cousin are two of the shooting victims.

Myneisha Johnson was shot and killed while walking down the streets of Memphis just days before she was scheduled to graduate Booker T. Washington high school.

Witnesses to the shooting said someone pulled up in a car and opened fire at the vigil crowd. According to witnesses, two of Johnson's family members were shot while lighting vigil candles.

It appears that two people got into a confrontation that turned violent. Witnesses said the shooting may be the result of a drive-by or could have been two people shooting at each other from vehicles. There are only vague descriptions of the cars.

One victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Another victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in non-critical condition.

No condition is available on the other victim at this time. It appears the vigil had nothing to do with the shots fired, according to witnesses.

