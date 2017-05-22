Man believes dog was poisoned in retaliation

A Memphis man believes his dog was poisoned as retaliation after he tried to clean up his neighborhood.

Harold Sester loved his German Shepard named Ice.

"He was my buddy," Sester said.

Every smile, his obedient nature, and even his love for his grandson, Ice made Sester happy.

But Friday, Sester saw a sight he never expected.

"I came out of the door and he was laying right here and I said 'oh my goodness, what's the matter Ice?" Sester said.

His dog, who he called his best friend for eight years, was pretty much dead after he said someone poisoned him in his backyard.

"I was petting him when he took his last breath," Sester said. "He bled out his tail first, then out of his nose and mouth white bubbles come out of his mouth."

Sester said he believes this was retaliation after he called police on several men who live one block over. Sester said they were high on drugs and shooting recklessly.

After Sester led police to them and they were arrested, he said five days later he found a chlorine tablet near his back fence that was used to poison and kill Ice.

"That's where the hamburger meat was and this red spot was where the chlorine was," he said.

Now, he just tries to recall the positives after such a negative situation.

