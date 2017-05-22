Tigers offense ranked 2nd in nation by Bleacher Report

Here it is not even Summer yet, and the various magazines and websites are hawking college football information.

And lately, Memphis Tigers fans are getting used receiving some play from the national pundits, but not like this.

Bleacher Report issued a ranking of the Top 25 College Offenses coming into this season, and the Tigers offense ranks as the second best in the nation behind only Oklahoma.

What makes the U of M dangerous according to Bleacher Report?

Quarterback Riley Ferguson, who threw for almost 3,700 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He's back along with a supporting cast almost entirely intact.

Former CBHS star Anthony Miller is the undisputed leader of the receiving corps, and Doroland Dorceus highlights a formidable three-man rushing attack behind four returning linemen.

Bleacher Report projects Mike Norvell's second year in charge could be outstanding, saying the Tigers will be a common choice, if not the favorite, to win the American Athletic Conference.

Ferguson, Miller, and an experienced bunch of complementary pieces will make Memphis the toughest offense to stop among Group of Five schools.

