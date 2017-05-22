Rain threat moves up Tigers' AAC tournament game - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Tigers vs Houston AAC Tournament Tuesday, 8am

Rain threat moves up Tigers' AAC tournament game

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The Memphis Tigers game against Houston in the American Athletic Conference Tournament is moved to 8 a.m. Tuesday at Clearwater, Florida.

The game was originally set for Wednesday, but inclement weather is expected in the Clearwater area.

The Tigers are the Number 7 seed, Houston is seeded 2nd.

