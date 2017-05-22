Rain threat moves up Tigers' AAC tournament game

The Memphis Tigers game against Houston in the American Athletic Conference Tournament is moved to 8 a.m. Tuesday at Clearwater, Florida.
The game was originally set for Wednesday, but inclement weather is expected in the Clearwater area.
The Tigers are the Number 7 seed, Houston is seeded 2nd.
Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.
1960 Union Avenue
Memphis, TN 38104
(901) 726-0555
publicfile@wmctv.com
(901) 726-0501EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.