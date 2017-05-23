MPD searches for another 'peeping Tom' in Midtown

Missing a pet? Collierville Animal Shelter is looking for the owner of a pony.More >>
Missing a pet? Collierville Animal Shelter is looking for the owner of a pony.More >>
A convicted killer is using Facebook to taunt his victim's family, according to the wife of the John Shelley.More >>
A convicted killer is using Facebook to taunt his victim's family, according to the wife of the John Shelley.More >>
This summer, or possibly Autumn, IKEA says they will launch a smart home hit that will work with products like Google Home, Amazon's Alexa or Apple's HomeKit. In fact, IKEA says some of their "smart home" products are already on store shelves. We did some searching and we found that smart bulbs and other items are on shelves at the store here in Memphis.More >>
This summer, or possibly Autumn, IKEA says they will launch a smart home hit that will work with products like Google Home, Amazon's Alexa or Apple's HomeKit. In fact, IKEA says some of their "smart home" products are already on store shelves. We did some searching and we found that smart bulbs and other items are on shelves at the store here in Memphis.More >>
Private sellers and small-time auto dealers in Northeast Mississippi are hiding behind federal regulations passed in the 1980sMore >>
Private sellers and small-time auto dealers in Northeast Mississippi are hiding behind federal regulations passed in the 1980sMore >>
A new animal species is now living at Memphis Zoo!More >>
A new animal species is now living at Memphis Zoo!More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
An explosion struck an Ariana Grande concert attended by thousands of young music fans in northern England, killing at least 22 people and injuring dozens more.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
The students entered the school Thursday wearing all black and wielding water guns and water balloons. Some even had on masks.More >>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.More >>
Roger Moore, a British actor known primarily for his portrayal of James Bond, has died. He was 89.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
A Facebook post lit up social media after a man reportedly passed out on a couple's trunk and was carried down the interstate.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
Officials said the bones are confirmed to be a human foot and partial ankle inside a woman's white Reebok sneaker.More >>
More than 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
More than 50 others are injured, police said.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster signed the law last week. It is so new that most law enforcement officers in the Palmetto State reportedly don't know about it, let alone parents.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>