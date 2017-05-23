MPD searches for another 'peeping Tom' in Midtown

Memphis Police Department is looking into reports of a suspicious man looking into people’s windows in Midtown.

Officers were called to a home on Tutwiler Avenue just after midnight on Monday morning. A witness said he noticed a red Toyota Camry parked in front of the home while he was walking a dog.

The witness described the man as a middle aged man with a bald head and glasses who was looking into the back window before he got back into his vehicle and drove away.

The witness said he followed the man until he stopped in front of another home. That’s when he confronted him.

Police said the man got back into his vehicle after the confrontation and drove away.

Similar incidents happened in March and April on Tutwiler. Surveillance cameras picked up images of the man, but no arrests have been made.

It’s unclear if the two incidents are related.

