3 men wanted for car theft caught on camera

Memphis Police Department is looking for three men they believe are involved with stealing a vehicle, stripping it down, and dropping it off elsewhere.

On April 29, the 2006 Infiniti G35 was stolen from Valera gas station on Knight Arnold Road around 10:30 p.m. Police said the driver went inside to make a purchase and left the car running with keys in the ignition.

Then on May 13, the vehicle was found stripped down behind Elliston Baptist Church.

Detectives found surveillance video of three men dropping off the vehicle.

If you know anything about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.