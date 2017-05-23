Study: Best and worst states for nurses

It’s graduation time in the U.S., and if you’re just out of nursing school and looking for a job, WalletHub has just completed a survey of 2017’s Best and Worst States for Nurses. To help newly minted nurses find the best markets for their profession, WalletHub’s analysts compared the relative attractiveness of the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 18 key metrics. The data set ranges from monthly average starting salary for nurses to health-care facilities per capita to nursing-job openings per capita.

Tennessee ranked 28th overall, Arkansas ranked 34th, and Mississippi ranked 40th.

Best States for Nurses:

1. Wisconsin

2. New Mexico

3. Iowa

4. Texas

5. Colorado

6. North Dakota

7. Delaware

8. Utah

9. Arizona

10. Washington

Worst States for Nurses:

42. Nevada

43. Georgia

44. Ohio

45. New Jersey

46. Alaska

47. Alabama

48. Louisiana

49. New York

50. Hawaii

51. District of Columbia

Nevada has the highest annual mean wage for registered nurses (adjusted for cost of living), $80,182, which is about 1.5 times higher than in Hawaii, registering the lowest at $53,112.

Florida has the highest projected share of the population aged 65 and older by year 2030, 27.08 percent, which is two times higher than in Utah, registering the lowest at 13.21 percent.

Nevada has the lowest future competition (projected number of nurses per 1,000 residents by 2024), 7.02, which is 4.4 times lower than in the District of Columbia, registering the highest at 30.71.

Vermont has the highest ratio of nurses to hospital beds, 5.6, which is 2.4 times higher than in Wyoming, registering the lowest at 2.3.

South Dakota has the shortest average commute time, 16.9 minutes, which is 1.9 times shorter than in Maryland and New York, both registering the longest at 32.3 minutes.

You can see the full report here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.