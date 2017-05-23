Alexa could soon control your IKEA lights

Some of the products that will be offered. SOURCE: IKEA

This summer, or possibly Autumn, IKEA says they will launch a smart home hit that will work with products like Google Home, Amazon's Alexa or Apple's HomeKit. In fact, IKEA says some of their "smart home" products are already on store shelves.

We did some searching and found that smart bulbs and other items are on shelves at the store here in Memphis.

IKEA says right now they only work with a remote control or app, but they plan to launch support for devices like Alexa this summer or Autumn. That means you could get an interactive smart home at IKEA prices.

You can get an idea on what they will offer, by clicking here to look at their lighting products.

You can read the news release, by clicking here.

