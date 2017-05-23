Collierville Animal Shelter finds pony - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Collierville Animal Shelter finds pony

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Not pictured: The pony at Collierville Animal Shelter (Source: Pixabay) Not pictured: The pony at Collierville Animal Shelter (Source: Pixabay)
COLLIERVILLE, TN (WMC) -

Missing a pet?

Collierville Animal Shelter is looking for the owner of a pony.

CAS is asking anyone who may be missing a pony to call them and identify the pony.

Click here for contact info.

