ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: Memorial Day sales

Brent Shelton of the coupon and shopping deal site FatWallet.com offered suggestions as to what you should buy -- and what you should wait to buy -- during Memorial Day sales. He said your best bets boil down to summer apparel, travel discounts and certain big-ticket items:

* SUMMER CLOTHING = BUY! "The kick-off of summer clothing retail season, some 34 percent of Memorial Day shoppers buy clothes, and another 21 percent buy shoes as dozens of site-wide discounts from top retailers -- including 20-50 percent off shorts, tanks, sandals and swimwear -- swarm the best deals of the weekend," Shelton said. He also recommended using cash-back sites to stack rebate savings on top of the sales.

* MATTRESSES = BUY! "Traditionally, there is no better time to buy a mattress -- or mattress sets -- than during Memorial Day sales when all specialty sleep, furniture and department store retailers offer their biggest savings and brand selection of the year," said Shelton.

* APPLIANCES = BUY! "Home improvement stores like Home Depot, Sears and Lowe's will feature Memorial Day deals with up to 50 percent off refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers that rival their Black Friday prices."

* LAPTOPS = WAIT! "The best time to buy a new laptop is during back-to-school sales in July or on Black Friday when selection and prices on MacBooks, touchscreen laptops and 2-in-1 hybrid tablet/laptops can drop as much as 50%."

* PATIO FURNITURE/GRILLS = BUY! & WAIT! "Spring discounting on patio furniture and grills hits its peak during Memorial Day weekend. (However), prices go back up in June until summer clearance in the fall when these items are cheapest, but are also ready for storage."

* LAWN & GARDEN SUPPLIES = BUY! "Holiday deals offer some of the best seasonal discounts on mulch, soil, plant food, fertilizers, pesticides and grass seed."

* POWER TOOLS = WAIT! "Father’s Day is the best time to buy tools, and one in ten buy them as gifts for dads. Waiting until June offers a better overall selection of savings options that can rival Black Friday tool deals."

* SUMMER TRAVEL = BUY! "Online travel sites like Expedia, Priceline, Orbitz and Hotels.com compete to feature their best offers on airfare and hotel deals, cruise deals and car rental coupons for Memorial Day shoppers."

