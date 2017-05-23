Man gets $2.4M bond for November homicide

Deputies arrested one man but are still searching for another in a November 2016 homicide.

The killing happened in Shelby County on Highway 385 near Forrest Hill Irene. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Tevin Savage was taking a friend to work when he had to slam his brakes to avoid hitting a silver Corvette.

SCSO said deputies passed the Corvette when the driver pulled alongside and fired at least five shots into the car.

Savage then crashed into a metal cable barrier and died.

Derrick Hester, Jr. is charged with killing Savage. He faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault, and more. His bond is set at $2.4 million.

Deputies are still searching for a person of interest who was also in the silver Corvette at the time of the shooting.

If you have any information about this crime, call Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-222-5600.

