Elvis Week 2017 expected to be largest Elvis Week ever

Elvis Week 2017 is approaching soon! This year marks the 40th anniversary of Elvis’ death and Graceland is prepping for the exciting nine-day celebration.

Officials said this year’s event is expected to be the largest Elvis Week celebration ever.

Elvis Week 2017 will take place from August 11-19.

Events include the Auction at Graceland, Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest finals, charity fundraisers, celebrity and musician appearances, fun club events, and so much more.

A highlight of Elvis Week 2017 is the 40th anniversary celebration concert, Elvis: The Wonder of You, at FedExForum.

Tickets go on-sale on Thursday, May 25. Graceland Insiders will have the chance to purchase tickets beginning at 8:30 a.m. General public tickets sells start at 11 a.m. Click here for more ticket information.

Events for Elvis Week 2017:

Friday, August 11:

Elvis Fan Reunion

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 2 p.m.

Elvis Week Dance Party

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 8-11 p.m.

Saturday, August 12:

35th annual Elvis 5K run benefiting Livitup

Race starts and ends at gates of Graceland – 8 a.m.

Elvis Presley Fan Club Presidents’ Event

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 10 a.m.

The Auction at Graceland

Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland – 2 p.m.

More about the auction, click here.

The Gospel Music of Elvis Presley Celebration Concert

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 13:

Elvis 101

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 10 a.m.

A Salute to Sun Records Hosted by John Paul Keith

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 8 p.m.

Monday, August 14:

Official Graceland Insiders Conference

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 9-11 a.m.; 12:30-2:30 p.m.

A Band of Legends Remembers Elvis

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 8 p.m.

Tuesday, August 15:

Conversations on Elvis: Elvis Family & Friends

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 10 a.m.

Songwriters Showcase

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 3 p.m.

Candlelight Vigil

Graceland Front Gate – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 16:

Conversations on Elvis: In the Studio

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 10 a.m.

ELVIS: The Wonder of You

40th anniversary celebration concert event with Symphony Orchestra

FedEx Forum, downtown Memphis – 8 p.m.

Thursday, August 17:

Conversations on Elvis: Elvis in the Movies

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 10 a.m.

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Showcase

Guest House Theater, Guest House at Graceland – 1 p.m.

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Semifinal Round

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 7 p.m.

Friday, August 18:

Conversations on Elvis: The Elvis Connection

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 10 a.m.

Ultimate Winners Autograph Session

The Guest House Ballroom – 1-2:30 p.m.

Inside the Archives

Guest House Theater, The Guest House at Graceland – 3 p.m.

The Ultimate Return

Graceland Soundstage A, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 7 p.m.

Saturday, August 19:

Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest Final Round

Graceland Soundstage, Elvis Presley’s Memphis – 7:30 p.m.

