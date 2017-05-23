Collierville PD looks to curb vandalism

There have been multiple cases of vandalism in Collierville and the police department is demanding that they come to an end.

Markings such as “BAE” being carved along the boardwalk railing, tire marks through open fields, and spray painted walls on Collierville schools are all acts of vandalism CPD is making an effort to end. Even though vandalism may seem harmless to those who do it, it is costing Collierville taxpayers the most. Correcting these problems can be expensive costing, on average, $5,000 a year to fix these damages.

The Collierville police department is asking for help from the Collierville residents to fight against the vandalism of properties in the area. Director of General Services, Derek Honeycutt, states, “someone who damages public property will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

CPD has caught and charged juveniles with 5 counts of Vandalism for graffiti on school buildings, and they are going through the juvenile court process.

Collierville Police strongly encourage residents to report anything they see and know regarding vandalism by contacting CPD non-emergency number: 901-853-3207.

