2 Tipton County shootings send 2 people to hospital; damage property

A Tipton County church is left with bullet holes after shots were fired during a nearby graduation party.

It left Shirley McKenzie cleaning up the aftermath Tuesday morning. McKenzie said someone shot into Christ the Savior Ministries in Munford and left two bullet holes.



"I was shocked really that it happened in this area," McKenzie said.



Patricia Wakefield owns "Wakefield's Elegant Occasions" next door to the church. She said she rented her building for a Covington High School graduation party. When she returned to the building, Munford police told her two people had been shot.



"For that to happen is overwhelming for me," Wakefield said.



That was not the only Tipton County shooting overnight. According to Covington police, around 1:15 a.m. Tuesday a car was shot at the Cottonwood Estates Apartments. This is about an 18 minute drive from the graduation party. Police also found a gun nearby.

The TBI is now leading the investigation to find out what happened in Munford. Law enforcement agencies are also working to determine if the two shootings are connected.

