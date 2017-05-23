Neighbors plan prayer walk for peace at site of vigil shooting

Three people were shot at Danny Thomas Boulevard and St. Paul Avenue while people started gathering together for a vigil to honor a teenage mother shot and killed one year ago

Neighbors in one Memphis area are coming together to pray for peace following a deadly shooting Monday night.

A prayer walk for peace will begin Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at New Friendship Church at the corner of Georgia Avenue and McKinley.

The group will then walk, pray, and sing songs while making their way to the scene of a shooting, near Danny Thomas Boulevard, that happened during a prayer vigil Monday where three people were shot.

Organizers said if you are unable to walk the distance, they ask you to join them at the church and pray.

According to organizers, a police escort will be provided for the walk.

