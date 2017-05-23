US Attorney General Jeff Sessions plans visit to Memphis

United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit the Bluff City to speak with law enforcement.

Sessions will be in Memphis on Thursday to speak with federal, state, and local law enforcement about efforts to combat violent crime and restore public safety.

Sessions received push back from lawmakers when he brought up Memphis earlier this month while discussing a plan to cut back on crime. He cited the rising opioid addiction and violent crime rates in Memphis, along with cities such as Chicago and Baltimore.

Memphis City Councilman Berlin Boyd said the remarks were misguided and insulting.

"I find it quite insulting for him to categorize Memphis with some of the larger cities like Chicago," Boyd said.

Earlier this month, Sessions promoted tougher sentencing and directed federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the majority of suspects.

But, many local lawmakers didn't agree with tougher sentencing being the solution to reduce crime.

WMC Action News 5 will be sure to follow Sessions’ visit to Memphis and any developments that come from his meetings with local law enforcement.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.