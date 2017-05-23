Slain teen's mother responds to vigil shooting: 'That was so disrespectful'

The son of the Booker T. Washington High School senior who was shot and killed in Downtown Memphis will accept her diploma on graduation day.

The son of the Booker T. Washington High School senior who was shot and killed in Downtown Memphis will accept her diploma on graduation day.

Murder in Memphis: Slain teen was days away from graduation

Murder in Memphis: Slain teen was days away from graduation

Three people were shot at Danny Thomas Boulevard and St. Paul Avenue while people started gathering together for a vigil to honor a teenage mother shot and killed one year ago

Three people were shot at Danny Thomas Boulevard and St. Paul Avenue while people started gathering together for a vigil to honor a teenage mother shot and killed one year ago

Neighbors in one Memphis area are coming together to pray for peace following a deadly shooting Monday night.

Neighbors in one Memphis area are coming together to pray for peace following a deadly shooting Monday night.

Three people were shot Monday night while gathering for a candlelight vigil to honor a murdered teenage mother.

The vigil was being held on the one year anniversary of the shooting death of Booker T. Washington High School student Myneisha Johnson.

"That was so disrespectful," Teri Johnson, Myneisha Johnson's mother, said. "I don't know who did the shooting, where the shooting come from, I just know it was messed up so bad. How did they do that?"

Witnesses said they heard more than 125 gunshots and saw people shooting from cars right beside the vigil.

"Right now I'm still shaken up because I wasn't expecting that," Johnson said. "I was just trying to do the right thing for me."

Memphis police said at least three people were hit by the gunfire. Two of those victims have been released from the hospital.

One man remains in the hospital in serious condition.

Tuesday police returned to the scene and were talking to possible witnesses.

Johnson heard the gunshots and thought the worst.

"My main thing - the children - because that's how I lost my baby," Johnson said. "They shot up in the crowd and shot her."

Right now, police are working to find a motive and make sense of who would shoot at people gathered for a vigil.

Johnson is devastated at what took place as she remembers her daughter.

"Mama love you baby. Even though they crashed your little thing, but we still had a good day for you," Johnson said.

Witnesses said the shots were fired from both red and black cars, possibly a Ford Focus. No one is in custody for the shooting at this time.

There is also a prayer walk at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near New Friendship Church to pray for peace in the community.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.