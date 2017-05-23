Slain teen's mother responds to vigil shooting: 'That was so dis - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Slain teen's mother responds to vigil shooting: 'That was so disrespectful'

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
A shooting during a candlelight vigil to honor murdered teen left three people hospitalized. (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) A shooting during a candlelight vigil to honor murdered teen left three people hospitalized. (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Myneisha Johnson's mother called the vigil shooting 'disrespectful'. (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) Myneisha Johnson's mother called the vigil shooting 'disrespectful'. (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
Shell casings were marked as police investigated the Monday night shooting (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) Shell casings were marked as police investigated the Monday night shooting (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
A candlelight vigil to honor murdered teenager mother Myneisha Johnson was disrupted by gunfire Monday night (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5) A candlelight vigil to honor murdered teenager mother Myneisha Johnson was disrupted by gunfire Monday night (SOURCE: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Three people were shot Monday night while gathering for a candlelight vigil to honor a murdered teenage mother.

The vigil was being held on the one year anniversary of the shooting death of Booker T. Washington High School student Myneisha Johnson.

"That was so disrespectful," Teri Johnson, Myneisha Johnson's mother, said. "I don't know who did the shooting, where the shooting come from, I just know it was messed up so bad. How did they do that?"

Witnesses said they heard more than 125 gunshots and saw people shooting from cars right beside the vigil.

"Right now I'm still shaken up because I wasn't expecting that," Johnson said. "I was just trying to do the right thing for me."

Memphis police said at least three people were hit by the gunfire. Two of those victims have been released from the hospital. 

One man remains in the hospital in serious condition.

Tuesday police returned to the scene and were talking to possible witnesses. 

Johnson heard the gunshots and thought the worst.

"My main thing - the children - because that's how I lost my baby," Johnson said. "They shot up in the crowd and shot her."

Right now, police are working to find a motive and make sense of who would shoot at people gathered for a vigil. 

Johnson is devastated at what took place as she remembers her daughter.

"Mama love you baby. Even though they crashed your little thing, but we still had a good day for you," Johnson said.

Witnesses said the shots were fired from both red and black cars, possibly a Ford Focus. No one is in custody for the shooting at this time. 

There is also a prayer walk at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near New Friendship Church to pray for peace in the community.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly