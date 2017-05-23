WMC5's Janeen Gordon opens up about fight against breast cancer

A WMC Action News 5 family member and your friendly Traffic Tacker, Janeen Gordon, bravely faces a battle against breast cancer.
After doctors revealed she had an invasive form of breast cancer, she decided to use her diagnosis as a way to help others become more proactive about their health.
"I just wanted to share and be very up front about this new journey," Janeen said.
After sharing the news on social media, Janeen said the support has been overwhelming.
"I have received messages on Facebook," she said. "They have sent me links to breast cancer organizations that have provided me with additional resources of information in terms of treatment and recovery."
Janeen wants her journey to be a reminder for other women to listen to their bodies and take time for themselves.
"It's a little difficult, but again it's my opportunity to have a voice for those who are sitting there at home saying I don't have time, I'll get around to it," she said.
With surgery and cancer treatments beginning on Friday, Janeen said breast cancer is an obstacle in her path that continues to strengthen her faith.
"I feel so good about being open and honest about it, but I'm just at the beginning of this journey, so I'm going to keep everyone up to date as much as I can as I continue to fight this battle."
WMC Action News 5's Jerica Phillips talked with Janeen Gordon about her diagnosis, upcoming treatments, and how she's able to stay optimistic and faithful through it all. Tune in to this special report tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 10 p.m.
