State's first zero-energy Welcome Center set to open

It's only a month away from opening its doors, but it will soon be the first thing people see as they come into Tennessee from Mississippi.

The grand opening for the Welcome Center on I-55 North in Whitehaven is set for June 23.

It's the state's first zero-energy, no-carbon-footprint building.

The new center cost almost $4 million to build.

