Tracking rain and cooler temperatures

Temperatures have been below average for the start of the week, but the coolest air will arrive Wednesday as the jet stream takes a dip to the south.

The cooler air moving into the area will interact with moisture streaming in from the south, triggering rain for much of the area late Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Clouds will linger through the day Wednesday as winds shift to the northwest and high temperature will only reach the upper 60s.

A few showers are possible during the day Wednesday. but most of the rain will exit the area by late morning.

Fortunately sunshine returns Thursday and temperatures will return to the mid 80s by Friday. Another storm system will move into the Mid-South Saturday bringing more rain and thunderstorms to the area.

We'll have more details on that system and how it will impact your Memorial Day weekend in a later post so be sure to check back for new information.

