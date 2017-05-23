Railgarten allowed to remain open under certain conditions

A Cooper-Young restaurant and bar will be allowed to stay open, as long as it follows a few conditions.

Railgarten, a restaurant and bar with an outdoor entertainment area and a ping pong bar, has been in hot water with code enforcement.

City Council agreed Tuesday to allow the business to remain open as long as it can keep at least 100 parking spots open during peak times, maintain liter pickup for surrounding businesses after 5 p.m., and continue discussions with the city about what type of music can be played in the outside venue.

Railgarten was also in trouble over the choice of using shipping containers as part of the bar's aesthetics. That issue will be discussed Wednesday.

