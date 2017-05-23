Man shot multiple times goes to fire station for help

A shooting victim went to a Memphis fire station for help Tuesday afternoon.

The victim arrived at the fire station at Northaven and Circle Avenue and told firefighters he had been shot in the 5200 block of Breckenwood Drive.

The victim was taken to Regional Medical Center in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds.

Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

