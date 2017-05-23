Memphis marketing video to be showcased in 5 languages worldwide

Memphis is on the global stage this week.

A tourism company is shooting video around the city in multiple languages in an effort to market Memphis internationally.

French host Monia Ayachi said in all of her travels, Memphis is different and she's in love with the Bluff City.

"It's different from anywhere else that I've seen and I've traveled quite a bit. I really love it [Memphis]. I do. I wouldn't say it if I didn't," Ayachi said.

Ayachi works for Brand USA, whose international tourism efforts have generated millions of dollars for perspective cities around the world.

The crew is filming at Stax, Graceland, Sun Studio, Rendezvous, and Beale Street.

"I really enjoy Memphis and the people are really what makes this city, you know, just like from the airport everybody was just incredibly helpful, incredibly friendly," Ayachi said. "They call it Southern Hospitality. There is a reason for it."

Brand USA is set to make Memphis tourism videos in five languages: English, German, French, Chinese, and Japanese.

"They market Memphis' authenticity, which I think is Memphis' greatest asset," Tim Sampson, Soulsville Foundation, said.

