Habitat for Humanity location riddled with bullets

An organization aimed at helping people was on the receiving end of crime.

Employees at the Habitat for Humanity on Winchester Road arrived at work Monday to discover bullet holes.

The employees left Friday night and when they returned Monday they found bullet holes in their desks and a wall.

Habitat for Humanity's CEO released a statement saying the incident is the first the organization has experienced at that location.

"This is an isolated incident and has not happened here before. We have notified and are working with the authorities and our landlord on this matter and we have taken extra steps to ensure the safety of our staff and customers. Building up neighborhoods like this one is part of why we do what we do and we have done that not only with our programs, but also through the establishment of our headquarters here, which helped revitalize this shopping center. We're not letting this get in the way of our work."

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.