Man robbed of cigarettes at gas station

Germantown police are looking for the people responsible for robbing a gas station.

The robbery happened at the Shell Station on Popular Avenue.

The victim was forced to hand over cigarettes that he was taking to the two suspects.

No weapon was involved, but the suspects left the scene in a late model Rav-4.

If you have any information on these suspects, you are asked to call Germantown Crime Stoppers at 901-757-2274.

