Nashville-born leopards give birth to cubs at Toronto Zoo

The Toronto Zoo is full of babies after some adorable leopard cubs and cheetah cubs were born.

The zoo saw the birth of three snow leopard cubs on May 18. The cubs were born to the zoo's 7-year-old female "Ena" and dad "Kota", ther 13-year-old male.

All three cubs have been observed nursing very well and they will continue to be monitored via camera by Wildlife Care staff.

In addition, the zoo made history with the birth of its first clouded leopard cubs. The two cubs are the first clouded leopard cubs to be born at the zoo and they made their entrance into the world on May 13.

They were born to mom "Pavarti" and dad "Mingma". Both parents were born at the Nashville Zoo. Pavarti was born in Nashville on April 30, 2013 and Mingma was born in Nashville on February 2, 2013.

According to the zoo's Facebook page, the mother showed early signs of good maternal instincts, but then declined in care.

Pavarti is a first time mom and while she showed early signs of having maternal instincts, she started spending less time with her cubs and could not be observed nursing or mothering them. Wildlife Care staff monitored them by camera throughout the night and the cubs were checked by a veterinarian on Sunday who provided the cubs with fluids to help them through the critical first 24 hours. Wildlife Care staff and the vet continued to monitor the cubs and a decision was made on the morning of Monday, May 15, 2017 to move the cubs to the intensive care unit (ICU) in the new state-of-art Wildlife Health Centre to provide them with the neonatal care they required and give them the best chance at survival. They are currently stable and will continue to receive 24/7 care. With their impending births, and based on the advice of clouded leopard experts, the Zoo had developed a hand-raising protocol based on best practices from other zoological institutions as clouded leopards.

In addition to the leopards, five cheetah cubs were born on the Zoo's off-exhibit cheetah breeding area.

Mom 'Laini' is doing a 'superb' job at caring for the liter, according to the Zoo.

