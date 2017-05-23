Custom AR-15, 400 rounds of ammo among items stolen in vehicle burglaries

Three men are on the run after handguns and electronics were stolen during multiple vehicle break-ins at Memphis hotels over the weekend.

On May 21, vehicles at the Holiday Inn Express and the Best Western were broken into and guns and electronics were stolen.

At the Best Western, the victim told police his Smith & Wesson .380 handgun and an Apple laptop were stolen after the thief popped the driver's door lock.

At the Holiday Inn, the victim said his custom AR-15 (Trojan ULV1 5.56 cal), approximately 400 rounds of ammunition, a bullet resistant vest, Canon Rebel digital camera and various power/hand tools stolen. The thief broke the driver's side window to get entry into the vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle is a 2000 model Lincoln Continental, light gray and silver with damage on the driver's side rear quarter panel and red tape over the left rear tail light.

