Autozone shares downgraded following weak sales, earnings

It's not the kind of news auto-parts retailer Autozone wants to hear.

Analysts have downgraded shares of Autozone after a second straight quarter of weaker sales and earnings, according to American Banking News.

American Banking News reports analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Autozone's shares from a 'strong-buy' rating to a 'market perform' rating.

Autozone's chairman, president, and CEO acknowledged the weakness in a presentation Tuesday and said the company was caught up in challenges that are "broad-based across our industry."

