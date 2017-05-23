Gibson 5K turns 21: All grown up and rocking Downtown Memphis June 10

An expected crowd of 2,000+ runners and walkers will line up on Beale Street at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 10 to celebrate a tradition that has brought fun, food and a lot of love to this city for 21 consecutive years.

Thanks to the Gibson Foundation, charitable arm of Gibson Guitar Corp., runners and walkers will move as fast as they can to get back to the Gibson Guitar Factory for a matchless post-race celebration. There will be great music, of course, delicious food, cold beer, other refreshments, the coolest trophies in American running (actual Gibson Guitar head stocks refashioned as top prizes) and a charity auction featuring bids on factory fresh Gibson Guitars. In addition, guitar aficionados will have the rare opportunity to bid in a charity auction featuring Memphis made Gibson Guitars including a 1964 ES-345TD and ES-330L Humbucker.



The event funds St. Patrick Community Outreach, Inc., a 501 © nonprofit located two blocks southeast of Gibson-Memphis. The agency operates the city’s largest emergency food pantry in Memphis’ most economically challenged zip code, 38126. It runs the Green Machine Mobile Food Market, a Memphis city bus renovated to serve as a rolling farmer’s market.

The Green Machine visits Memphis neighborhoods that lack full service supermarkets and sells fruits, vegetables and other healthy foods at cost. In addition, St. Patrick’s Community Outreach, Inc. feeds the hungry each Sunday at its headquarters located at Pontotoc Ave. and 4th Street near FedEx Forum. In years past, the Gibson 5K has funded an after school tutoring program, a computer lab, sports teams, music lessons as well as field trips for children from 38126, the zip code immediately south of Gibson-Memphis and FedEx Forum.



Runners line up from B.B. King’s Blues Club at Beale and Second Street past the Elvis Statue at Beale and Main and run eastbound through the “Boulevard of the Blues.” Runners pass by St. Patrick Community Outreach, Inc. and proceed to Riverside Drive for a spectacular run alongside the Mighty Mississippi River before running back up Beale and to the Gibson-Memphis Factory.

The band Vintage will hit the post race party stage about 7:30 Saturday night, June 10th as most runners and walkers cross the finish line. They’ll find cold Miller Lite from our friends at A.S. Barbaro, delectable delights from Mo’s Southwestern Grill, Camy’s and other favorite Memphis food vendors. The 20th annual race is presented by Gibson Foundation, Main Street Dental/ Jodi Rump, DDS, FedEx, Sharp, Robbins & Popwell, LLC, Landers Ford and Southland Park.



WHAT: 21th annual Gibson Guitar 5K for St. Patrick Community Outreach, Inc.

WEBSITE: www.gibsonguitar5k.com

WHERE: Beale Street & 2nd Starting Line, Gibson Guitar Factory Finish Line

WHEN: 7pm, Saturday, June 10, 2017

WHY: To raise critical funds for St. Patrick Community Outreach, Inc., a 501 © 3 Nonprofit that feeds hungry children and families and operates the Green Machine Mobile Food Market.

WHO: The event is presented by the staff and volunteers of St. Patrick Community Outreach, Inc. You can volunteer as well by going to our website and submitting your name!

CHARITY GUITAR AUCTION: Features 1964 Es-345TD and ES-330L Humbucker. Auction takes place at

8:30pm on Saturday, June 10 at the Gibson Guitar Factory Rooftop. You can make a strong bid now by e-mailing race director Joe Birch jbirch@wmctv.com

INFO: Call Joe Birch, Race Director/ Co-Founder at (901) 726-0419 or jbirch@wmctv.com

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.