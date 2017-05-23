Toddler living a new 'normal' thanks to FedEx's life-saving delivery

A 2-year-old who stole hearts in the Mid-South came out of a successful liver surgery.

FedEx swooped in to help save a 2-year-old Memphis girl from what looked like certain death.

It was a life-saving delivery from Memphis-based FedEx that took place when a young child needed an organ donation in the middle of a winter storm.

FedEx did what they do best - they delivered.

Now, Brooklyn is living a new life after taking on major surgery at just 2-years old.

The Farris family has a new normal now- and it's thanks to a great team and a great delivery.

Her family said she would not be alive today if it wasn't for the help of doctors, donors, and FedEx.

About a year ago, the family's youngest daughter suffered with a failing liver. She was in and out of hospitals and required daily medication just to survive.

Despite the trials then - today she's an overcomer and spends her time laughing, running, letting her voice be heard, and playing.

"I'm 3" she said.

It's all thanks to a life changing transplant surgery in Chicago courtesy of a flight from FedEx.

"Before transplant, she was very, very small, very jaundice and very quiet," Jesse Farris, mother, said.

Jesse and Nick Farris said her surgery was a success with no major complications. But, it was a struggle just to get to the hospital in time.

"When we got the call that there was a donor available in Chicago there was also a snow storm so all the flights were canceled," Nick said.

That is - until FedEx leaders swooped in to offer their plane for the ride.

"We got that call about 8 p.m. that night and then by 8:30 we were on the plane and flying to Chicago," Nick said.

"It was amazing to experience what we witnessed. I felt like I saw the Lord move mountains for our child," Jesse said.

Her parents said Brooklyn will still require a lifetime of care.

"We've gone back and forth to Chicago for checkups a lot this year," Jesse said.

But they are taking it one step at a time and expect their active little girl to continue to soar.

The family especially wants to thank the Mid-South for their prayers and words of encouragement. They are still collecting donations for Brooklyn's medical care.

