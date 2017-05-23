Memphis rapper uses new track to celebrate black women - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis rapper uses new track to celebrate black women

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
A Memphis rap artist is shattering stereotypes about women in the genre.

"I ain't gonna lie, on the river I love all colors."

Paul Mahsahn has released a new track called "Ms. Jetblack" that celebrates black women. He said he had to act after seeing an internet poll that ranked black women least attractive compared to other races.

"This notion, this racial hierarchy that says that you're less than a man or me because you're not my color or complexion; I feel that it's time to dismantle that," Mahsahn siad.

