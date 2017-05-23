Tigers' Kyser on Rimington Watch List

Memphis Tigers center Drew Kyser is on the Watch List for the Rimington Award, signifying the Best Collegiate Center in the nation.
The 6'5", 300 pound junior anchors a Tigers offensive unit ranked 28th in the nation in total offense at almost 464 yards per game.
Ole Miss' Sean Rawlings and Arkansas' Frank Ragnow are also on the Rimington List.
