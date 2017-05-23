Miami Beach Bowl moves to Texas

Remember the Miami Beach Bowl?

The game that helped rocket the Tigers into national prominence three years ago with that thrilling triple overtime victory in the inaugural event against BYU?

Well, it is no more.

ESPN, which owns just about all the bowls, is moving the contest from the beach to the middle of the country.

It will now be the Frisco Bowl, played in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas.

And, somewhat like its predecessor, it will be played in a stadium not originally slated for football.

Toyota Stadium is the home of FC Dallas of major league soccer.

The stadium also hosts to the NCAA Division 2 Championship Game.

Toyota Stadium has a football capacity of 20,500.

The Inaugural Frisco Bowl set for Dec. 20.

It's pits the American Conference against either C-USA, the MAC, or the Sun Belt Conference.

