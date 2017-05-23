Spring Fling results From Tuesday, May 23 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Spring Fling Results

MURFREESBORO, TN (WMC) -

The Spring Fling Tennessee High School state championships are underway in Murfreesboro.
In baseball

Class AAA
BRENTWOOD 4
MUNFORD 0

Class AA
COVINGTON 8
CPA 1

DIV-2
USJ 2
HARDING 1

ECS 7
St. George's 3

In DIV-2 softball
St. Benedict will have to battle out of the loser's bracket, falling to Chattanooga Baylor 7-2.

And in boys soccer Class-AAA-
HOUSTON 1 Collin Scott the lone goal for the Mustangs
Knox. Farragut 0

Station Camp 2
Collierville 1

