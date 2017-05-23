Spring Fling results From Tuesday, May 23

The Spring Fling Tennessee High School state championships are underway in Murfreesboro.

In baseball

Class AAA

BRENTWOOD 4

MUNFORD 0

Class AA

COVINGTON 8

CPA 1



DIV-2

USJ 2

HARDING 1



ECS 7

St. George's 3



In DIV-2 softball

St. Benedict will have to battle out of the loser's bracket, falling to Chattanooga Baylor 7-2.



And in boys soccer Class-AAA-

HOUSTON 1 Collin Scott the lone goal for the Mustangs

Knox. Farragut 0



Station Camp 2

Collierville 1

