Rainy commute, More terrorist attacks imminent? Sun Records could be on Amazon

New reaction this morning after the Memphis City Council overhauled the Beale Street Bucks program. Under the old system, visitors had to pay $10 to get onto Beale on high-peak Saturday nights, but would get an $8 voucher to spend in return. Now the council has voted to cut that fee to 5 dollars, but not give back any money in a voucher.

New this morning producers of "Sun Records" are pitching the show to Amazon and the CW network. We'll explain the pitch and why this morning.

A Tennessee bill that would cut the felony expungement fee in half is waiting on Governor Bill Haslam's signature. Memphis City leaders today will explain how it will make it easier for non-violent offenders to get their records cleared. We'll preview this morning.

The United Kingdom is bracing to be hit again after Monday night's terrorist attack. British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the threat level in the UK to it's highest level, warning another attack may be imminent. We'll have the latest information from the Alert Center this morning.

It is a rainy commute, rain overnight, cooler temps today, few isolated showers...Highs in the mid 60s. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.

Janeen's Journey: Fighting breast cancer and delivering a life-saving warning

Neighbor follows peeping tom after he's seen at woman's home

Robot used during possible standoff situation following shooting

Toddler living a new 'normal' thanks to FedEx's life-saving delivery

Families get into fist fight at high school graduation



