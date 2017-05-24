Rainy commute, More terrorist attacks imminent? Sun Records could be on Amazon

Happy Wednesday morning!
New reaction this morning after the Memphis City Council overhauled the Beale Street Bucks program. Under the old system, visitors had to pay $10 to get onto Beale on high-peak Saturday nights, but would get an $8 voucher to spend in return. Now the council has voted to cut that fee to 5 dollars, but not give back any money in a voucher.
New this morning producers of "Sun Records" are pitching the show to Amazon and the CW network. We'll explain the pitch and why this morning.
A Tennessee bill that would cut the felony expungement fee in half is waiting on Governor Bill Haslam's signature. Memphis City leaders today will explain how it will make it easier for non-violent offenders to get their records cleared. We'll preview this morning.
The United Kingdom is bracing to be hit again after Monday night's terrorist attack. British Prime Minister Theresa May raised the threat level in the UK to it's highest level, warning another attack may be imminent. We'll have the latest information from the Alert Center this morning.
Weather:
It is a rainy commute, rain overnight, cooler temps today, few isolated showers...Highs in the mid 60s. Details on the day and week ahead on WMC Action News 5 with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away all morning long.
Janeen's Journey: Fighting breast cancer and delivering a life-saving warning
Neighbor follows peeping tom after he's seen at woman's home
Robot used during possible standoff situation following shooting
Toddler living a new 'normal' thanks to FedEx's life-saving delivery
Families get into fist fight at high school graduation
A Memphis rap artist is shattering stereotypes about women in the genre. "I ain't gonna lie, on the river I love all colors."More >>
A WMC Action News 5 family member and your friendly Traffic Tacker, Janeen Gordon, bravely faces a battle against breast cancer.
After doctors revealed she had an invasive form of breast cancer, she decided to use her diagnosis as a way to help others become more proactive about their health.More >>
A shooting victim went to a Memphis fire station for help Tuesday afternoon.More >>
It was a life-saving delivery from Memphis-based FedEx that took place when a young child needed an organ donation in the middle of a winter storm.More >>
Neighbors in a Memphis neighborhood are coming together to pray for peace following a deadly shooting that happened during a vigil on Monday night.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
