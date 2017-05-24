Memphis leaders to discuss proposed expungement fee cut

A proposed bill in Tennessee that would cut the felony expungement fee in half was recently passed by waits the governor’s action.

The fee is currently at $350, which is the third-highest in the country.

State Rep. Raumesh Akbari sponsored the bill in the House that would lower the fee to $180. It passed unanimously.

Of that $180, 50 will go to Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the rest goes to the district attorney’s expungement fund.

The bill is estimated to cause the state general fund to lose more than $131,000 in revenue; however, Akbari is expecting an increase in the number of expungement fees with the price slashed in half.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Akbari, and District Attorney General Amy Weirich will discuss the proposal Wednesday at City Hall at 1:30 p.m. WMC Action News will bring you the results of this meeting as soon as they come.

