Memphis mayor, leaders raise money for proposed expungement program

As the legislature is wrapping up its latest session, it passed a bill that would reduce the felony expungement fee.More >>
As the legislature is wrapping up its latest session, it passed a bill that would reduce the felony expungement fee.More >>
The two westbound lanes on the I-40 Hernando-DeSoto bridge will be closed Thursday.More >>
The two westbound lanes on the I-40 Hernando-DeSoto bridge will be closed Thursday.More >>
One person has died and another is critically injured after a shooting in the 5800 block of Foxdale Road.More >>
Look who turned 40! The Memphis Zoo helped their Sumantran Orangutan celebrate the big day in style.More >>
Look who turned 40! The Memphis Zoo helped their Sumantran Orangutan celebrate the big day in style.More >>
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit the Bluff City to speak with law enforcement two weeks after he called out Memphis in a speech about crime.More >>
United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions will visit the Bluff City to speak with law enforcement two weeks after he called out Memphis in a speech about crime.More >>
A proposed bill in Tennessee that would cut the felony expungement fee in half was recently passed by the House and Senate waits the governor’s action.More >>
A proposed bill in Tennessee that would cut the felony expungement fee in half was recently passed by the House and Senate waits the governor’s action.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
A parent's love knows no bounds. But what happens when you truly believe your child is going to harm himself or someone else? One family tells News 4 they made a heartbreaking decision about their son with autism, all because they felt they had no other options.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
The puppy was spotted under a leaking tar storage container on the public property. According to the animal rescue group that posted about the situation on Facebook, it cried out for help, unable to move as one side of his body and his face were stuck in the substance.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
The school principal says the student and her parents signed a covenant, vowing the teen wouldn’t have sex.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
Addiction can be hard to talk about, but one Upstate family is opening up about the battle that claimed a 22-year-old woman's life.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says four people were killed in a rollover crash on I-10 in Jackson County Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Marguerite Lamb wanted to be buried next to her husband, but when they went to dig her grave last week they discovered, surprisingly, it was already occupied.More >>
Marguerite Lamb wanted to be buried next to her husband, but when they went to dig her grave last week they discovered, surprisingly, it was already occupied.More >>
Jacob Priestley has one wish: to get 100,000 birthday cards.More >>
Jacob Priestley has one wish: to get 100,000 birthday cards.More >>
Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.More >>
Eva Hicks was on a normal grocery trip before turning down the medicine aisle at her local Walmart. That's why she encountered another female shopper who had choice words for her.More >>