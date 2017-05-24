Burglar takes $17K in lawn equipment from locked storage shed

Memphis Police Department is looking for the person responsible for stealing someone’s lawn equipment out of a locked storage shed.

Police said the burglary happened around 12 a.m. on May 17 at Devon Self-storage on Poplar Avenue.

The victim told police he found his storage unit with the lock cut and $17,000 in equipment stolen.

The suspect was caught on camera driving a white newer model GMC Sierra with an extended cab and tan exterior. The suspect was also pulling a 20-foot flatbed trailer with a metal floor and built-on toolbox.

If you know who may be responsible, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

