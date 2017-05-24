Fire crews put out early morning house fire

Memphis Fire Department worked to put out a blaze at a Whitehaven home Wednesday morning.

The dire broke out around 3:30 on Hickman Street, not far from East Holmes Road and I-55.

The fire did major damage to the roof of the home.

Investigators are still researching the exact cause, but they believe it might be electrical.

There were no injuries.

