Snoop Dogg to debut a gospel album

Rapper Snoop Dogg is about to make his mark in the gospel world. The rapper made the announcement on Dr. Dre's The Pharmacy radio show.

"It's been on my heart too long. I need to do it, do it now," the rapper said.

He is also in talks with R&B singer Faith Evans to join him on the album.

No word on a title or release date.

Watch him discuss the album plans:

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

