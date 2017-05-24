ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: cyber-safe travel

The Better Business Bureau of the Mid-South and the National Cyber Security Alliance (NCSA) shared these tips to keeping your electronic devices secure while on vacation:

* LOCK DOWN YOUR LOGIN. The NCSA said bulk up your accounts with stronger passwords (different characters, capitalization, numbers...preferably eight characters or more). Even better, consider stronger tools like biometrics (fingerprints), security keys or apps that enable one-time access codes.

* KEEP A CLEAN MACHINE. Update your malware, spam-blocker and security software before the trip. Keep apps updated during your trip, too.

* MAKE SURE ALL DEVICES ARE PASSWORD-PROTECTED. Always enable a locking feature, too, that's opened by something more than just a finger swipe.

* THINK BEFORE YOU APP. Be wary of public Wi-Fi at restaurants, hotels, timeshares or condos. Don't download apps or conduct business on password-access sites (your bank, social media, investments, etc.) unless you're on a secure, preferably WPA or WPA-2 encrypted network that is password protected. Assuming you are on an encrypted Wi-Fi, review an app's privacy policy before downloading it. Know what kind of data the app can access on your device, like your location, entry into your social networks, even your camera and microphone! The NCSA also recommended you delete any apps you no longer use before hitting the road.

* BE DISCREET. OWN YOUR ONLINE PRESENCE. Remember, when you show off your vacation to family and friends on social media, you're potentially telling the bad guys back home -- that you're not home! Be sure to set your privacy and security settings so that only the people you want to see your travel fun see it.

