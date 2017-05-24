Liberty Bowl adopts clear bag policy for 2017

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium is rolling out a new clear bag policy for the 2017 Memphis Tigers season.

The new policy limits the types of bags fans can bring into the stadium. Only the following will now be allowed:

Clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags no larger than 12” x 6” x 12”.

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags.

Small clutch bags, about the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap

The policy is similar with policies NFL, NBA, and SEC has adopted in recent years.

