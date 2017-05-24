American Eagle, Aerie open at Tanger Outlets Southaven

Shoppers rejoice! Two new stores are opening at Tanger Outlets Southaven!

The shopping center announced the opening of American Eagle and Aerie on Wednesday.

American Eagle is a clothing and accessories retailer. Some of the store’s popular products include polo shirts, graphic T-shirts, sweatpants, low-rise jeans, Henley shirts, swimwear, boxers/briefs, and outerwear.

Ladies, get your lingerie at Aerie, an intimate apparel sub-brand owned by American Eagle Outfitters.

Both stores are located in suite 180, next to the playground area.

For more information, call 662-253-6166 or click here.

