American Eagle, Aerie open at Tanger Outlets Southaven

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

Shoppers rejoice! Two new stores are opening at Tanger Outlets Southaven!

The shopping center announced the opening of American Eagle and Aerie on Wednesday.

American Eagle is a clothing and accessories retailer. Some of the store’s popular products include polo shirts, graphic T-shirts, sweatpants, low-rise jeans, Henley shirts, swimwear, boxers/briefs, and outerwear.

Ladies, get your lingerie at Aerie, an intimate apparel sub-brand owned by American Eagle Outfitters.

Both stores are located in suite 180, next to the playground area.

For more information, call 662-253-6166 or click here.

