Homewood Suites to host job fair in June

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
SOUTHAVEN, MS (WMC) -

Looking for a job? Homewood Suites by Hilton Southaven is holding a job fair!

The hotel, set to open in late July, will hold a job fair on June 7, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The job fair will be held at Home2 hotel, located at 6750 Southcrest Parkway in Southaven.

