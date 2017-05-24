SCS has not received TNReady scores

TNReady is nearing the deadline to submit students’ testing scores, but they are not yet available.

Shelby County Schools officials said they currently do not have scores for students.

According to TNReady’s official guidelines, high school students scores are to be available by the end of the school year. Reports for grades 3-8 will not be available until fall 2017.

The testing is required for all Tennessee students, and graduation is contingent on passing the test.

This year, TNReady used paper and pencil testing after the online testing system failed in 2016.

SCS officials are planning to discuss the issue and plan to reveal what steps they’ll take moving forward at 1:30 Wednesday afternoon. Jessica Holley plans to talk with those officials. She will piece together more pieces of this story tonight on WMC Action News 5 at 5 p.m.

