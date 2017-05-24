SCS will not include TNReady scores in final grades

TNReady is nearing the deadline to submit students’ testing scores, but they are not yet available.

Shelby County Schools officials said they currently do not have scores for students, therefore they will not include the scores in the students’ final grades so that report cards can be issued on time.

Once TNReady scores are back, SCS said they will be used in teacher evaluations and school and district accountability. The scores will also be used to help evaluate what strategies appear to be working and where SCS can make adjustments.

SCS said families should receive copies of their child's test scores as soon as reports are available and can be distributed by schools.

The testing is required for all Tennessee students, and graduation is contingent on passing the test.

This year, TNReady used paper and pencil testing after the online testing system failed in 2016.

